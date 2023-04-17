DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Tipp City community is mourning the loss of a local high school student.

Tippecanoe High School senior, 18-year-old Carson Robbins, died Friday evening after a brief illness, according to Tipp City Schools.

Several groups have been posting to Facebook in recent days in remembrance of Robbins.

The school district has described Robbins as a strong and caring person with a huge smile and heart who had a positive impact on those around him.

In addition, counselors have been made available for students and staff.