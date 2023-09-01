DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For most communities, the high school football home opener is filled with excitement and fun under Friday night lights. For Tippecanoe High School students, emotions will be high for a different reason.

Friday night is the first home game Tippecanoe will play since former football player Carson Robbins died from an illness last winter.

Robbins was a senior last year, who was known to always have a smile on his face, supporting everyone he came in contact with. He was a big part of a team that took Tippecanoe to new heights. He also loved to be in the middle of the student section.

Now, thanks to the Carson Robbins Legacy Fund, new bleachers were purchased so students could cheer on their team like Robbins.

Tippecanoe’s athletic director, Kregg Cramer, said the community’s support for the Robbins family has been incredible.

“I can’t say enough as to what this community has done to rally around the Robbins family,” Cramer said. “Through that, the Tippecanoe Athletic Department certainly has as benefited with the things that have happened through this legacy fund.”

A dedication for Robbins’ rock, and the bleachers, has already taken place.

On Friday, players will get to touch that rock, etched with the number 8, for the first time as they run onto the field to play Greenville.