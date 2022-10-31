Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Communities are still cleaning up after Hurricane Ian destroyed parts of Florida. People in the Miami Valley are trying to help with a “Stuff The Truck” event.

“People forget that there’s still need, where the event happened,” Steve Bowe, Outreach Pastor at the Upper Room Worship Center in Tipp City.

Upper Room Worship has partnered with other nonprofits to continue to assist the families who were affected by Hurricane Ian.

The goal is to “Stuff The Truck” with items such as new small toys, first aid kids, clothing, and more.

“We want to help the hurting, the lost at the least, and that’s our mission,” Pastor Bowe. “When we hear about tragedy in Kentucky or in any other place that has tragedy. We want to try and help the best we can.”

Organizers say their focus has been on the children affected.

“We’re trying to make a difference through new clothing. Yesterday, we went to T.J. Maxx and Marshals, we went to the clearance racks and wiped them out. It was real fun.”

Organizers says they also are expecting cash donations as well. Items can be dropped off at the Upper Room Worship Center at 648 North Hyatt Street in Tipp City until Monday, Oct. 31.