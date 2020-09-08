Tipp City business owner gets creative to generate income amid pandemic

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Since the coronavirus pandemic closed offices, wiping out millions of jobs, many people have thought of new and creative ways to make money.

A California woman is starting a business in Tipp City. But she says it may not have been possible if the pandemic didn’t force her to put her social media skills to work.

“For about two months there was no work. Because I do a lot of criminal defense, the courthouses were closed and I couldn’t do any work or file any documents. I do a lot of processors so I was home with my three teenage girls for about two months wondering what was going to happen,” said Lisa Phillips, owner of Pink Lady Investigations.

Phillips said she would’ve never joined TikTok if she hadn’t been at home.

“I went on there terrified of my own voice, terrified to show my own face, but I did it and people appreciate that I’m real and I tell real stories,” she explained.

Her top video has over 4 million views and her page has nearly 100,000 followers. She said she believes the page is changing people’s perception of her job.

“They have the idea of an old man in a trench coat as a private investigator,” Phillips said.

University of Dayton professor Vincent Lewis said using digital marketing tools to leverage business is not a new trend, however, he said we began seeing more of it during the pandemic.

“Since the pandemic, The U.S. House Committee on small business estimates that we’ve lost about 100,010 small businesses in the United States, and the fear is that we could lose millions more,” Lewis said.

He said using social media to gain followers is a great way to push a business forward as an entrepreneur.

“When you see higher unemployment rates you see more people taking on entrepreneurial ventures because you need to feed the family. You need to earn a living,” said Lewis.