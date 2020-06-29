Tipp City building collapsed, structure condemned by county

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City Fire and EMS confirmed the collapse of a building on East Main Street, and the Miami County Building Department has since condemned the site.

David Stockler, assistant chief of Tipp City Fire and EMS, said that someone came to the station Sunday around 2:45 p.m. to tell them about the building collapse.

Crews arrived to find significant structural damage to the building. No one was injured during the incident or while evaluating the site. The building was vacant at the time and used solely for storage.

The immediate area around the building was made into a safe zone and Miami County Building inspectors evaluated the building, condemning it due to the extensive damage.

East Main Street will be closed from First Street to State Route 202 while the building is surveyed Monday to make a decision on what’s next. To ensure public safety, all utilities have been cut to the building as well.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will create a detour route for commuters.