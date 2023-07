DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Business in the front, party in the back. The mullet is getting some love in the Miami Valley this summer.

Voting and registration are open for the 2023 Mullet Champ competition, a national contest celebrating the best hair — and the kid’s division welcomes a local face: Luke Waler of Tipp City.

Luke’s family says the mullet suits him well, calling him and his haircut “a little bit of redneck and a lotta bit wild”.

Those who wish to cast their vote for Luke can do so here.