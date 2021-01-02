Tipp City bar cited for violating health orders Friday

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Tipp City bar was cited for “improper conduct — disorderly activity” on Friday, Jan 1.

Agents reported entering Tony’s Bada Bing at around 10:20 p.m. They said approximately 20 patrons were inside actively consuming alcohol with the establishment still in full operation.

The bar was previously cited on March 20, 2020.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.