TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Tipp City bar was cited for “improper conduct — disorderly activity” on Friday, Jan 1.
Agents reported entering Tony’s Bada Bing at around 10:20 p.m. They said approximately 20 patrons were inside actively consuming alcohol with the establishment still in full operation.
The bar was previously cited on March 20, 2020.
The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Two children killed in New Year’s Day double murder-suicide in Columbus
- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announces he’ll oppose certification of Biden victory, demands emergency audit
- Tipp City bar cited for violating health orders Friday
- 2 killed in single-car crashes in Miami County
- Woman charged after 7 children found in vacant Chicago apartment