Tipp City sports bar catches fire Monday

TIPP CITY, Oh. (WDTN) — A bar in Tipp City caught fire early Monday morning.

The Tipp City Fire Department said the fire was reported at Hinders Sports Bar and Grill around 5:45 a.m. but crews were able to quickly get the flames under control.

Officials also told WDTN.com the fire started inside the building, and when it spread to the outside, it knocked down powerlines, catching a nearby car on fire as well.

The cause of the fire has not been released but WDTN.com was told the damage inside the bar is minimal. There were no injuries reported.

