Tipp City art teacher makes 4,000+ masks

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Tipp City art teacher put her skills to work, making more than 4,000 masks.

Nevin Coppock teacher Heather Combs and her mom – a retired nurse – have been making masks since the onset of the pandemic. They started by making more than 1,500 masks for frontline workers.

“I take a day to cut the fabric, and just cut and cut and cut,” says Heather.

Combine her creativity with her mom’s desire to give back, and the two make a good team.

“She started ironing all the masks to get them ready for me to pleat and sew,” states Heather. “I got to the point where I could do 200 in a day.”

With a process down pat, she decided to make masks for all students and staff at Tipp City Schools.

“The goal was 3,000 for the school,” states Heather.

She met her goal, but not without the help of community donations.

“I was blown away. I was just blown away,” says Heather about the community’s generosity.

With her time and talent, she cranked out masks daily in different patterns and three different sizes. Each Tipp City student will now have a mask should they need one in the fall.

A mask policy and the district’s plans for the 2020-2021 school year are still in the works.