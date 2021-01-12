Tipp City 10th grader among those recognized for inventions

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Some of the best, most creative minds in Ohio are coming together to show off their latest inventions this week.

During a week long celebration, Ohio’s kid inventors will share their ideas and the impact invention education has had on them, leading up to January 17, which is National Kid Inventors Day.

Tippecanoe 10th grader Jianna Nichols, is one of the high schoolers whose work is being recognized.

Jianna is considered a “serial inventor” and has been experimenting since the 5th grade.

“At first I didn’t like math or science, but inventing has really kind of helped me realize how much that ties in with the art aspect, which I’ve always really liked,” says Jianna.

“Jianna didn’t know what her thing was. She was creative in her head. She liked to draw. She wasn’t in sports. She wasn’t into engineering, or building, or doing any kind of science,” describes Jianna’s mentor Abby Fisher with the Ohio Invention League’s Invention Convention, who also playfully goes by Professor Prototype.

When she was in middle school, Jianna found her niche at Invention Convention, a chance for students K through 12 to solve real world problems that are simple to complex.

“Applying their STEM skills, doing research, building, making, doing hands on work, engineering a solution, and they actually build a prototype,” describes Fisher.

Jianna’s first prototype was the Magic Hairband to help ease tension headaches. This year, she came up with the Smart Suit amidst the pandemic as a way to help keep medical professionals in PPE cool.

Jianna’s work has earned her a number of awards and started to financially set her up for college, but she doesn’t do it for the recognition.

“A lot of times I see a problem and I sometimes like to think about how I can help change the issue,” says Jianna.

This year, inventors like Jianna, will be recognized in a virtual celebration instead of in-person at the Ohio Statehouse.

Jianna will also compete at nationals.

