Time is almost up to register to vote

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you haven’ registered to vote you are almost out of time.

Monday is the deadline to register if you want to vote in the May Primary.

You can register at your county Board of Elections Office or you can register online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections Office will be open until 9:00 pm Monday. Early voting begins Tuesday, April 10 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. You can see the full schedule for early voting in Montgomery County on their website.

The Ohio Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 8.

You can find information about how to register or check if you are already registered on your county board of elections website: