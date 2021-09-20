TikTok trend damages Middletown school

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. (AP Photo/File)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The superintendent of the Middletown school district has put out a letter addressing the TikTok ‘devious licks’ trend.

These TikTok videos show students bragging about stealing various items from their schools. TikTok has said they are in the process of removing these videos, but the vandalism continues.

In the past week, schools around Ohio – and across the country – have been hit by acts of vandalism that appear to be inspired by this trend, Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. said.

Marlon said that the Middletown high school has already had several incidents, including restroom vandalism and threats of violence towards students and staff.

“This is completely unacceptable in any school, and we will certainly not tolerate it in our district,” Marlon writes. “We take a great deal of pride in our schools and we will continue to ask students to come forward with any information about the vandalism and threats.”

The school is asking parents and guardians to monitor their students’ social media accounts and talk to them about appropriate behaviors. Marlon reminds parents and guardians that students involved will be subject to disciplinary, and in some cases criminal consequences.

The school said that students with information should speak to their building principals or a trusted adult.