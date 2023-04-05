DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tickets are on sale for the Great American Beer Tasting at Day Air Ballpark this summer.

On August 12, the Dayton Dragons will gather alongside Heidelberg Distributing Company to bring a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers for patrons to sample.

Tickets begin at $35 each for those who purchase early; prices rise to $40 each after May 31. Starting August 7, tickets will cost $50 each.

Each tasting ticket will include 20 four-ounce samples, as well as raffle tickets for prizes, a souvenir pint glass, 5 four-ounce samples of non-alcoholic beverages and access to games and activities. Everyone who signs up before June 1 will also receive the 2023 t-shirt.

To purchase your tickets, visit the Dayton Dragons website here.