DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new tick-borne illness is causing a potentially life-threatening allergy.

Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is a rising condition in the population which is the reaction to a sugar found in red meat, such as lamb, pork and beef and dairy products.

AGS is caused by the bite of a certain tick, which health officials believe to be the lone star tick. There is no treatment and can be a lifelong allergy. Health officials say the symptoms are very different from any tick-borne diseases.

“This is an allergy; symptoms might be very mild or might be very severe,” Larry Shaffer, director of environmental health at Clark County Combined Health District, said.

“The person might have stomach upset, vomiting, diarrhea, they can break out in hives, and most importantly if there’s any tongue swelling, swelling of the face, or the neck area that cuts off breathing, it’s very important to call 911 anytime that happens.”

To prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of developing AGS, health officials recommend wearing long-sleeved clothing, using tick repellents and conducting a thorough search after spending time outside.