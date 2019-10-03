Wednesday’s crash at 75/70 ramp first since message board installed

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday’s semi crash on the Northbound I-75 to Westbound I-70 ramp was the first since a message board was installed at the location on March 29.

The board, which flashes the advised speed of 40 mph, was installed by the Ohio Department of Transportation after a semi tipped over on the ramp during the spring.

Sgt. Jeff Kremer of the Ohio Highway State Patrol said he was on patrol after working the crash on I-70 near the Indiana-Ohio border where three people were killed. He saw the semi tipped over on the top of the ramp.

“I saw it just as it had occurred,” Kremer said. “I was going the opposite direction and immediately saw the semi there.”

From 2015 through 2018, there were 25 crashes on the ramp. The number isn’t considered high because 15,000 vehicles use the ramp daily on average.

“I think we always believed there was adequate signage out there previously,” Bruning said. “But for whatever reason drivers were ignoring it. It’s just like Wrong Way signs on highways. If it takes dolling it up and making it look different we’ll do it.”

The ramp was shut down for several hours on Wednesday night. Kremer said the trailer needed to be emptied by hand.

“Some of the debris had fallen off the top of the ramp right next to I-75 northbound,” Kremer said. We were fortunate it landed where it did we could have had some issues.”

