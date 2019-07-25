Sunday is last day for debris put-out in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The last put-out day for tree and brush debris from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak is Sunday in Beavercreek.

Residents should take advantage of free pick-up of tree and brush debris, the city says, before crews make a final round to collect debris next week.

Construction debris is not being collected.

The city says that most homes are and properties have already been cleaned up, but there are some that still need a lot of work.

A code enforcement officer will follow up with properties not cleaned up.

The Greene County Environmental Services Yard Waster Center in Xenia will take debris off your hands as well for free. That’s where debris can be dropped off after the deadline.

