Thunderstorms return to Miami Valley Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a couple dry days around Dayton and the Miami Valley rain and thunderstorms move in Friday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said scattered showers are moving east across the Miami Valley Friday this morning. A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the Miami Valley and there may be a few stronger wind gusts within those storms.

Carly said showers and storms are in the forecast for the next several days with high humidity and temperatures nearing 90 over the weekend.

Last Friday saw storms and tornadoes moving through the Miami Valley with flooding and power outages.

Stay up to date with the weather by downloading the 2 NEWS and Storm Team 2 Apps. WDTN.com and Storm Team 2 will be following the weather as long as it lasts to keep you informed.