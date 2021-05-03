Thunderstorms possible Monday and Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said the Miami Valley could see some strong storms Monday evening and into Tuesday.

Scattered thunderstorms could develop as we reach mid-late afternoon on Monday and the potential for thunderstorms will continue Monday night. Jamie said we could see some stronger storms through early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon we will see another round of thunderstorms move across the region. Temperatures will run warm today and Tuesday, before cooler air moves in for the rest of the week.

