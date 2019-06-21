Thunderbirds visit with kids at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The headline act at this weekend’s Dayton Air Show made a stop at Dayton Children’s before performing in the show.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds paid a special visit to patients at Dayton Children’s Friday morning to visit with children receiving treatment.

The Thunderbirds, who arrived in Dayton Thursday, are a Nevada-based air demonstration squadron.

All the information on how to go to the Dayton Air Show can be FOUND HERE.

