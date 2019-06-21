Thunderbirds visit with kids at Dayton Children’s

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
USAF Thunderbirds at Dayton Children's

USAF Thunderbirds at Dayton Children’s (WDTN Photo)

Dayton Air Show Preview Special Feature

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The headline act at this weekend’s Dayton Air Show made a stop at Dayton Children’s before performing in the show.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds paid a special visit to patients at Dayton Children’s Friday morning to visit with children receiving treatment.

The Thunderbirds, who arrived in Dayton Thursday, are a Nevada-based air demonstration squadron.

All the information on how to go to the Dayton Air Show can be FOUND HERE.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS