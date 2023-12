DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash Tuesday night.

The crash took place at E. Helena and N. Main Street in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call was received at 7:20 p.m.

Medics and fire on the scene. Two transports were reportedly made to Miami Valley Hospital.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other person is considered stable.

This story is developing.