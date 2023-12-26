DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Here are some safety tips that are useful year-round, but especially after receiving a tree’s width of gifts.

These tips are courtesy of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, which they’ve posted here as part of Crime Prevention Tuesday.

Hide the evidence: Don’t leave any boxes from your gifts open and exposed. Consider flattening them and placing them inside of a black trashbag.

Look at what you have: Take inventory of the new items you’ve received.

Write your name on your stuff as a way to keep track of what’s yours in case it’s lost.