Three taken into custody after stolen car crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were taken into custody after a stolen car crashed into a pole in Harrison Township Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 am in the 4200 block of Wadsworth Road in Harrison Township. Someone called to report the crash.

When authorities arrived on scene, they a saw at least two people walking away from scene before taking off. When police ran the plates of the car, the car came back stolen.

Two adults (one man, one woman) were taken into custody, in addition to a juvenile. It is unclear whether authorities are looking for anyone else.

The man involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. There is no word on his condition. The woman and juvenile were taken into custody for questioning where the woman complained of an injury. A medic was requested for her.

Spotted at the scene were eight Montgomery County Sheriff’s cruisers and one Dayton Police cruiser.

