DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You may see more police on I-75 this weekend as the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol joins the 6-State Trooper Project. Three of the six states involved will be focusing their efforts on I-75: Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.

Officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining the Kentucky State Police and the Michigan State Police to enforce speed, safety belt and OVI violations on I-75, OSP Dayton said, a highway with a high number of crashes.

In 2021, Montgomery County alone saw over 1,000 crashes on I-75, seven of which were fatal, OSP Dayton said.

Several other local roads saw a high number of crashes, OSP Dayton said, including Route 48, State Route 725, Interstate 70 and US-35.

OSP Dayton said it hopes this campaign will raise awareness about safe driving habits and reduce the number of crashes on I-75 and other roadways. The project will run from 12:01 am on Friday, February 18 through 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 20.

Motorists can dial #677 at any time to report an impaired or reckless driver, Dayton OSP said.