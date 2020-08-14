Three shot, one dead in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield City Police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment building on South Burnett Road at 4:50 a.m.

According to Springfield Police, two women were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries while one man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. WDTN.com will continue to update the story.

