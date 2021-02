DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after three people showed up to a hospital shot Saturday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS police were called to Miami Valley Hospital on Dennison Avenue just before 11 p.m. Three people had showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

There’s been no word on a suspect at this time.

