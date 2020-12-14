Three people shot on East Hudson Avenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were shot on East Hudson Avenue just after 9:30 Sunday.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

They believe the suspect was one of the people shot. The shooting remains under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to find out more and will update this story as more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS