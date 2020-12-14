Three people shot on East Hudson Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were shot on East Hudson Avenue just after 9:30 Sunday.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
They believe the suspect was one of the people shot. The shooting remains under investigation.
2 NEWS is working to find out more and will update this story as more information is available.
