Three people killed in I-75 crash identified by Coroner’s Office

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s office has identified the three people killed in a crash on I-75 Friday night.

The Coroner says 36-year-old Amanda Kidwell, 57-year-old Betty Davis and 6-year old Brayden Jennings, all from Middletown, were killed in that crash in Moraine.

The accident happened on southbound I-75 between Dryden Road and Dixie Highway around 9:45 Friday evening.

All lanes of traffic were shut down for several hours while police investigated and crews cleared the scene.

It is unknown wheather any other injuries were reported in this crash.

Moraine Police are still investigating this crash and the cause is unclear at this time.