Three people killed in I-75 crash identified by Coroner’s Office

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moraine triple fatal crash

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s office has identified the three people killed in a crash on I-75 Friday night.

The Coroner says 36-year-old Amanda Kidwell, 57-year-old Betty Davis and 6-year old Brayden Jennings, all from Middletown, were killed in that crash in Moraine.

The accident happened on southbound I-75 between Dryden Road and Dixie Highway around 9:45 Friday evening.

All lanes of traffic were shut down for several hours while police investigated and crews cleared the scene.

It is unknown wheather any other injuries were reported in this crash.

Moraine Police are still investigating this crash and the cause is unclear at this time.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS