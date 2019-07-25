Three people indicted in murder of Miamisburg teen

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Three additional people have been indicted in the December 2018 shooting death of a Miamisburg teen, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

Jason Churchill, 32, of Moraine, Dante English, 30, of Cincinnati, and Daniel Simone, 32, of Englewood, were all indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on multiple counts relating to the shooting death of 18-year-old Noah Kinser during a robbery inside his Miamisburg apartment on Dec. 30, 2018.

On the night of Dec. 30, there was a robbery attempt by two people in the apartment of Kinser. During the aggravated robbery, shots were fire which struck two victims.

Kinser died from his injuries while another victim, a female teenager, survived her injuries.

Churchill and Simone were each charged with:

Six counts of murder

Four counts of aggravated robbery

Four counts of felonious assault

Two counts of aggravated burglary

One count of possession of criminal tools

One count of having weapons while under disability

Additionally, Simone was charged with one count of improper handling of a firearm in motor vehicle.

English was charged with:

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of insurance fraud

One count of possession of criminal tools

One count of arson

Chaz Gillian, 30, of St. Clairsville, was already indicted on May 21 for:

Six counts of murder

Four counts of aggravated robbery

Four counts of felonious assault

Two counts of aggravated burglary

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of possession of criminal tools

Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Chuchill will be arraigned on July 30 at 8:30 am while English and Simone will both be arraigned on Aug. 8 at 8:30 am. Gillian has already been arraigned and is next scheduled to be in court on Oct. 3.

