Three people charged in 2018 robbery, murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were indicted Wednesday on charges relating to the robbery and murder of a 27-year-old man in June 2018, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

Tevin Million was found shot multiple times on Newport Ave. in Dayton on June 11, 2018. When crews arrived, Million was already dead.

The three indicted are 20-year-old Carlos Blanton, of Dayton; 19-year-old Tylin Watson, 19, of Dayton; and 23-year-old Kalesha Whitner, 23, of Xenia. The charges per person breakdown as listed below.

Blanton and Watson are each charged with:

four counts of murder

two counts of aggravated robbery

two counts of felonious assault

two counts of aggravated burglary

one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

one count of grand theft of a firearm

one count of tampering with evidence

one count of receiving stolen property

once count of having weapons while under disability

Whitner is charged with:

four counts of murder

two counts of aggravated robbery

two counts of felonious assault

one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

one county of tampering with evidence

one count of grand theft of a firearm

Watson is already arrested and being held at the Montgomery County Jail for a pending unrelated case. He is currently indicted for the murder of Sorin Farcas. Watson will be arraigned on Thursday at 8:30 am for Wednesday’s indictment.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Blanton and Whitner. Once arrested, they are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 10.

