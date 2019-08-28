Three people charged in 2018 robbery, murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were indicted Wednesday on charges relating to the robbery and murder of a 27-year-old man in June 2018, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.
Tevin Million was found shot multiple times on Newport Ave. in Dayton on June 11, 2018. When crews arrived, Million was already dead.
The three indicted are 20-year-old Carlos Blanton, of Dayton; 19-year-old Tylin Watson, 19, of Dayton; and 23-year-old Kalesha Whitner, 23, of Xenia. The charges per person breakdown as listed below.
Blanton and Watson are each charged with:
- four counts of murder
- two counts of aggravated robbery
- two counts of felonious assault
- two counts of aggravated burglary
- one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
- one count of grand theft of a firearm
- one count of tampering with evidence
- one count of receiving stolen property
- once count of having weapons while under disability
Whitner is charged with:
- four counts of murder
- two counts of aggravated robbery
- two counts of felonious assault
- one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
- one county of tampering with evidence
- one count of grand theft of a firearm
Watson is already arrested and being held at the Montgomery County Jail for a pending unrelated case. He is currently indicted for the murder of Sorin Farcas. Watson will be arraigned on Thursday at 8:30 am for Wednesday’s indictment.
Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Blanton and Whitner. Once arrested, they are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 10.
