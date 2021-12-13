GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking into a robbery at a mobile phone store in Greenville after an alarm sounded Friday.

Greenville Police were called to the Verizon store on Sweitzer Street after the alarm had been set off early Friday morning. According to a police report on the incident, officers found a large hole in a window and the inside of the store had been ransacked.

The surveillance video showed that around 3:00 a.m., three people dressed in gloves, masks and hoods, approached the building carrying two bags and broke the window. The suspects were only in the building for three minutes before running away, according to the report.

The only items identified as missing are 22 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets.

Police have not identified or found any suspects.