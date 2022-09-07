WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were brought to the hospital after an apartment building caught fire in Washington Township Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were sent to the 200 block of South Main Street at 8:46 a.m. on reports of a residential building on fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from one of the Chevy Chase Park apartment buildings.

Dispatch was advised by 911 callers that flames and smoke could be seen outside the building. One 911 caller reported that a woman had jumped out of the window.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control around 9:10 a.m. dispatch said.

Three medics were called to the scene, dispatch confirmed. According to a release by Washington Township, the residents were evacuated, and two people were brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities are investigating what may have caused the fire.