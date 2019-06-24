Three kayakers rescued from island in Great Miami River

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three kayakers were rescued from an island in the Great Miami River in Sidney on Sunday, according to the Sidney Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of River Road for a call of three people stranded on an island in the river. This prompted the department to call in help from fire departments or EMS crews from Anna, Lockington, and Port Jefferson.

Once they arrived on scene, crews located the three adult females safe on the island, but who were unable to cross to shore due to the fast water current.

Sidney Fire launched from a residence approximately a half mile away from the island, while additional crew dispatched a second boat to aid in the rescue.

No injuries were reported.

The Sidney Fire Department also reminded residents to the dangers of the water currents after the recent heavy rains. The department advises people to stay off the river until the levels return to normal.

If people must go out for recreational purposes, the department urges them to wear a life jacket, head protection, and to let someone else know the plans in case of an emergency.

