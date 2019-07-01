Three injured in Springfield two-car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured in what the Ohio State Highway Patrol called a “serious injury crash” in Springfield Sunday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 6 pm at the intersection of North Limestone Street at Ridge Ave. in Springfield when a 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by 56-yer-old Jennifer Powell, of Springfield, was heading westbound on Ridge Ave. and struck a 1981 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by 46-year-old Everett Ferryman of Marysville, who was traveling northbound on Limestone St.

The Corvette then hit a speed limit sign and a cement barrier after the Toyota sent it out of control and off the right side of the roadway.

Ferryman and 45-year-old Robin Harsh, who was a passenger in the Corvette, were both transported to Springfield Regional Hospital before being transported via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Powell was transported to Springfield Regional Hospital and released.

No charges have been filed in the case while OSP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

