QUINCY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured, and one is in critical condition after a head-on crash Friday night.

Crews responded to a two-car crash on Route 70 in Quincy at 9:41 am, said the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found three people had been involved in the collision. All three were injured, the Sheriff’s Office said. One woman was found in critical condition. She was brought to the hospital by Care Flight.

Police did not say what may have caused the crash. This incident remains under investigation.