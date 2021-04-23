Three detained as police search Kettering home in marijuana investigation

Three people are detained in Kettering as police search a home as part of a six-month marijuana investigation. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were detained in Kettering as police searched a home as part of a six-month marijuana investigation.

Officer Joe Ferrell of Kettering Police told 2 NEWS officers had been patrolling the area which led to surveillance and ultimately a search warrant for a home on Scioto Court. Kettering Police, ACE Task Force and the multi-jurisdictional Tactical Crime Suppression Unit are on the scene Friday.

Ferrell said the homeowner and two others are being detained. No charges have been filed at this time but drug-related charges could be coming in the future. Ferrell did not say how much marijuana was found but did say no weapons were found in the home.

Anyone who may have information about this home or this cases is asked to call Kettering Police at 937-296-2555.