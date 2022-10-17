Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – All hands were on-deck in Piqua while crews worked to put out a house fire on Sunday.

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.

The Piqua fire Department asked that all off-duty firefighters return to help take down the fire, and a second alarm was sent out. Units from the Covington Fire Department and the Fletcher Fire Department both helped Piqua take out the blaze within half an hour.

No one was injured, as all the occupants were able to escape the multi-family home.

At this time, Piqua Fire Investigators are searching for what may have caused the blaze.