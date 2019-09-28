Three children injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three children were injured Saturday afternoon after a crash in Dayton, according to authorities.
The crash happened shortly after noon at Troy Street and Leo Street. It involved two-vehicles but it is unclear how the crash happened.
Three children were taken to Dayton Children's with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
