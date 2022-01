BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after three cars were stolen from a Beavercreek dealership.

At 6 am on Monday, January 31, Police responded to a call from the Dave Dennis Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Colonel Glenn Highway.

An employee told officers that they had shown up to work only to find the dealership was broken into overnight. Three cars, all Dodge Challengers, had gone missing.

This incident remains under investigation by the Beavercreek Police Department.