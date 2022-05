MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three cars collided on I-75 North Tuesday morning, Police said.

The Moraine Police Department has taken over the investigation of a crash on I-75 North that involved three cars. The cars crashed in the left lane by Carillon Boulevard, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said, but it is unknown what may have caused the collision.

No injuries have been reported at this time, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. This incident remains under investigation.