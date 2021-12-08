DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the scene of a crash that closed part of North Main Street in Dayton on Wednesday

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police and Fire Departments were called to a crash on North Main St. When they arrived they found three cars had collided, blocking traffic on both sides of the road.

Some people involved suffered minor injuries, but no one was hospitalized.

North Main Street is closed in both directions from Ernst Avenue to Parkwood Drive while crews work to clear the crash site. There is currently no word on when the road will be open to traffic again.