Three arrested in Preble County motel drug bust

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said Friday three people were arrested and charged after a search of a motel room turned up drugs and cash.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a release a narcotics-related search warrant was executed in a room at the New Budget Inn Motel at US-127 and I-70 in Preble County Wednesday. The search warrant was obtained as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Simpson said detectives found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, more than 60 Xanax tablets, scales, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. Detectives also seized $2,550 in cash.

Three people were arrested as a result of the search warrant. They have been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court.

Travis Duscharme, 29 of Eaton is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Travis Duscharme

Audrey Grubbs, 42 of Eaton is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Audrey Grubbs

Needius Levi Grubb, 35 of Eaton faces charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Needius Levi Grubb

A fourth person, Joshua Bowman, 45 of West Chester, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Butler County.

All three remain in the Preble County Jail.