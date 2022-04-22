EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people have been arrested in Preble County over various drug charges.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested over two operations. The first, on April 11, was a search of a trailer. Officers recovered suspected methamphetamine, pills, scales, and packaging consistent with trafficking in drugs and other drug paraphernalia. Deputies also seized $387.00 in cash.

During this search, the report says 49-year-old Robert Fisk and 53-year-old Jerry Kelley were arrested. Fisk was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd Degree Felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 3rd Degree Felony. He has since posted bond on these charges.

Kelley was charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 5th Degree Felony and Tampering with Evidence, a 3rd-degree Felony. The Sheriff’s Office said he has since been released by the court.

A second search was performed on April 21 at an apartment on North Barron Street in Eaton. During this investigation, the release said that investigators seized approximately two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking in drugs.

Investigators also arrested 63-year-old Kevin Saylor. He has been charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Drugs. The release says that investigators expect additional charges to follow.