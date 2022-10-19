Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of Montgomery County residents lost power on Wednesday, according to the AES Ohio website.

On Wednesday morning, the AES Ohio Outage Map showed more than 5,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County. Of these outages, 1,967 were in Englewood.

As of 10:30 a.m., the map showed more than 1,600 customers still did not have power. Less than ten minutes later, power was restored and the number of total Miami Valley outages dropped to 9.

At this time, it is unknown what may have caused the outage.

2 NEWS is reaching out to AES Ohio for comment.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.