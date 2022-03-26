GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 3,000 people spent over two hours without power in the Miami Valley, according to the AES Ohio website.

AES Ohio said a cross-arm broke on a utility pole that served a large number of people in the Beavercreek area. Crews were on the scene working to restore power to customers. As of 10:30 am, 2960 customers were without power in Greene County alone. Just after 1 pm, the AES Ohio site showed power was restored to most of the customers in the area, with just over 600 still without power.

The majority of the outages were in the Beavercreek area north of US 35, the website says.

To keep track of outages in your area, click here.