DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 10,000 residents of Montgomery County are without power according to DP&L’s outage maps.
Representatives from DP&L told 2 NEWS that the outage happened at around 5:53 a.m. and is focused mostly in Dayton and Kettering.
Crews are on the scene assessing the situation and working to restore power.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Pence spends weekend at home after exposure to infected aide, plans White House return on Monday
- Job Center to partially reopen to public May 11
- Over 10,000 people without power in Dayton area
- Clark County to began opening offices May 11
- Viral video sensation ‘double rainbow guy’ dies at 57