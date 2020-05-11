Live Now
Over 10,000 people without power in Dayton area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 10,000 residents of Montgomery County are without power according to DP&L’s outage maps.

Representatives from DP&L told 2 NEWS that the outage happened at around 5:53 a.m. and is focused mostly in Dayton and Kettering.

Crews are on the scene assessing the situation and working to restore power.

