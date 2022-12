Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of homes in the Miami Valley are without power as winter storms sweep through the area.

According to AES Ohio, 959 homes are currently without power as of 8:08 a.m. Friday. At this time, there is no information on when power may be restored.

You can see the outages in your area on the map below:

