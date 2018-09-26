Local News

Thousands lose power in Vandalia due to blown transformer

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Several outages were reported Wednesday afternoon due to a transformer explosion.

Vandalia dispatch tells 2 NEWS that DP&L was called to the scene of South Brown School Road and Little York Road to assist with the issue.

All traffic lights in the area were out.

DP&L’s outage map online initially showed that over 2,000 customers reported outages and the power was restored around 5:30 pm.

It is unclear at this time what caused the transformer to blow.

No further details are available at this time.

