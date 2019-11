GREENE COUNTY (WDTN) – A major power outage has been reported in Greene County.

According to a Dayton Power & Light outage map, over 8 thousand people are without power.

The outage is also impacting several businesses, including The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

According to Mary Ann Kabel from DP&L, crews are still out investigating the cause of the outage.

