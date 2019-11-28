Thousands participate in 41st annual Turkey Trot

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of runners got a jump start on burning Thanksgiving calories Thursday morning by participating in Miamisburg’s 41st annual turkey trot.

People in pumpkin pie costumes and turkey hats pounded the pavement, and many said it’s the best way to kick off the holiday season.

“You come out here with like 10,000 of your favorite people and you start the day off early, you get some blood flowing, you have a little bit fun, you walk a few thousand calories off and the good thing about that is you earn an extra piece of pie,” said Jenny Bentley.

Participants can choose between a 5-mile run or a 1-mile fun run/walk and Bentley said she’s done them all in her seven years participating.

Another regular participant, 2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore said what gets her to that finish line is the thought of that Thanksgiving meal.

“The entire time I’m thinking about all the Thanksgiving side dishes that I’m going to eat,” said Moore. “You can have the turkey, I pretty much just want all of the casseroles, mashed potatoes, stuffing, all of it.”

Others said it’s a relatively new tradition for them but now can’t imagine a better way to start the day.

“It’s not about making it my personal best by any means today, I just like to get out there have fun, take a look at the costumes and make sure the guy in the scuba gear does not beat me,” joked Brooke Jett.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.