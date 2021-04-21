Thousands of vaccine appointments are open, PHDMC encouraging Ohioans to come get vaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton Montgomery County announced that this week, they have more than 3,000 open vaccine appointments. Public Information Specialist, Dan Suffoletto, explains that there is an increase in production of COVID-19 vaccines and at the same time there is a decrease in demand.

Suffoletto says that many people may have struggled to get the vaccine when the rollout first started, and are now going unvaccinated. He emphasizes that now is the perfect time to come get a vaccine.

This week, they are giving all Pfizer doses, and walk-ins are accepted. He says they are trying to make it as easy and accessible as possible to get a vaccine

“It is concerning that there are a lot of open appointments and we’re still not at a very high level overall of people receiving the vaccine,” said Suffoletto.

With current case numbers showing that COVID is still spreading across the state, health officials are reminding people why its important to get vaccinated.

“We’re trying to get people to understand that they have to do it; not for yourself, but for others. Sometimes, when you’re trying to get people to do something for others and the greater good there may be a little bit of resistance…” he shared.

While there are walk-in appointments available, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County says making an appointment will make the process easier.

Click here to schedule an appointment.